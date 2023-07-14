Marseille announce signing of Brazil defender

The press service of Marseille has announced on the official website the transfer of defender Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid and the Brazilian national team.

The transfer fee amounted to €13 million, which could increase through bonuses. Additionally, Atletico Madrid may receive 20% of the transfer fee from Lodi's future transfer. Lodi has signed a contract with the French club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lodi has been playing for Atletico Madrid since 2019 when he joined the Spanish club from Atletico Paranaense. The transfer fee at that time was €21.75 million. He has played a total of 118 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. With Atletico Madrid, Lodi became the champion of Spain in the 2020/2021 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. In the past season, the Brazilian player was loaned to Nottingham Forest, where he played 32 matches, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

Lodi has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 16 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring no goals but providing five assists. He has also received two yellow cards.