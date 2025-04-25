Maresca believes Chelsea has shown progress this season

Chelsea continues its battle for a spot in the UEFA Champions League, currently sitting in sixth place in the league standings. While nothing is decided yet for the Londoners, Maresca is convinced that the team has taken a step forward.

Details: Ahead of their match against Everton, the Italian specialist stated that missing out on the Champions League would not be a catastrophe. He compared the current season to the previous two and noted that it would not be a failure.

Quote: "How many times has Chelsea qualified for the Champions League in the last two seasons? How many? Zero. And how many times this season? Almost the entire season. So is that progress or not?" Maresca declared.

According to him, the team has indeed improved. Maresca emphasized that Chelsea has spent almost the entire season in the Champions League zone and now wants to do everything possible to finish there.

Quote: "Would we be happy to finish the season there? Yes. Is it enough? No, because we want to compete for titles. But compared to the last two years, in my opinion, it's an obvious step forward, it's progress," Maresca added.

Reminder: In the 34th round of the English Premier League, Chelsea will face Everton. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.