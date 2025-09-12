RU RU ES ES FR FR
Marcus Rashford shares photo from Barcelona training after returning from national team duty

The Englishman is giving it his all
Football news Today, 06:50
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford in Barcelona training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford has already rejoined his club following the international break for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The forward posted a photo from a club training session on his Instagram page.

Rashford shared a snapshot showing him working with the ball during a training drill. He also added a biceps emoji and the word “back” to the post, signaling his return to the squad.

It's worth noting that Barcelona face their next La Liga fixture this Sunday, September 14, when the Catalans host Valencia. Additionally, next Thursday, September 18, they kick off their Champions League campaign, traveling to England to take on Newcastle in the opening round.

Recall that Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona this past summer on a one-year loan deal. The Catalan club also hold an option to buy the forward from Manchester United at the end of the loan, with the transfer fee set at €30 million.

