Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's friendly against Como

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford played another match for his new club, and he shared his impressions of the game on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted photos from the friendly against Como, captioning them: “Good performance, good win 💥💪🏾 Ready for what’s coming 🙌🏾.” Clearly, the forward was satisfied with both his play and the team's result.

It’s worth noting that Barcelona cruised to a convincing 5-0 victory over the Italian side coached by Cesc Fàbregas. Additionally, one of the goals—scored by Raphinha—came from a Rashford assist. This marks his third direct goal involvement for Barcelona.

As a reminder, Rashford joined the Catalan club on loan last month. Barcelona secured the forward for one year and holds a purchase option from Manchester United. The transfer fee, if exercised, will be €30 million.