Marc Guehi on failed Liverpool move: "I have nothing to say..."

Crystal Palace captain reveals whether he regrets missing out on the Liverpool transfer.
Football news Today, 10:37
The transfer was not meant to be.

Details: 25-year-old defender and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi shared his thoughts on the failed move to Liverpool during the recent summer transfer window:

"To be honest, I have nothing to say... I'm focused on football and playing for Crystal Palace.

But I want to thank the fans for their support. I really feel it."

The transfer saga between Guehi and Liverpool was ultimately derailed by Palace head coach Oliver Glasner, who categorically refused to let the player go just an hour before the transfer window closed, stating he would leave the club himself if the deal went through.

Guehi joined Palace in 2021 from Chelsea for €23 million.

During his time at Palace, Guehi has played 165 matches, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists, establishing himself as a defensive linchpin and a fan favorite.

Guehi's current contract with Palace runs until June 2026, and his market value is estimated at €45 million by Transfermarkt.

