Marc Guehi on failed Liverpool move: "I have nothing to say..."

Crystal Palace captain reveals whether he regrets missing out on the Liverpool transfer.

The transfer was not meant to be.

Details: 25-year-old defender and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi shared his thoughts on the failed move to Liverpool during the recent summer transfer window:

"To be honest, I have nothing to say... I'm focused on football and playing for Crystal Palace. But I want to thank the fans for their support. I really feel it."

The transfer saga between Guehi and Liverpool was ultimately derailed by Palace head coach Oliver Glasner, who categorically refused to let the player go just an hour before the transfer window closed, stating he would leave the club himself if the deal went through.

Guehi joined Palace in 2021 from Chelsea for €23 million.

See also: Sparta Prague vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

During his time at Palace, Guehi has played 165 matches, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists, establishing himself as a defensive linchpin and a fan favorite.

Guehi's current contract with Palace runs until June 2026, and his market value is estimated at €45 million by Transfermarkt.

🚨🦅 Marc Guehi on Liverpool deal collapsed last minute: “I don’t have much to say, to be honest…I’m focused on playing football and playing for Palace”.



“But to the fans I want to say thank you very much for your support. I definitely feel it”. pic.twitter.com/wlAYWi0JzW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2025

Reminder: Crystal Palace manager comments on Guehi’s mindset after failed Liverpool transfer