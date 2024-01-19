RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Mansions in Spain and expensive cars. The luxurious life of Erling Haaland

Mansions in Spain and expensive cars. The luxurious life of Erling Haaland

Football news Today, 11:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Mansions in Spain and expensive cars. The luxurious life of Erling Haaland Mansions in Spain and expensive cars. The luxurious life of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland became a global football star a few years ago and maintains this reputation by performing successfully for Manchester City. Immediately after moving from Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian started scoring goals in abundance, simultaneously setting various records. Last season, the striker won the treble with his club, securing victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

While Haaland is Norwegian, few know that he was actually born in England. His father, a former footballer (who also played for Manchester City), was playing for Leeds United at that time. After retiring, the family returned to their homeland, where young Erling took his first steps in football in the small town of Bryne.

Despite his move to Manchester, Haaland sometimes surprises fans with his simplicity. Despite his impressive weekly earnings of £375,000, he is drawn to supermarket discount aisles. Reports from The Sun mentioned Haaland behaving as if he was moving into a college dorm, buying basic and budget items. In the footballer's shopping cart, you could find a budget coffee maker, a set of four cups, several packs of toilet paper, mustard, a kettle, eggs, and ketchup.

While Haaland owns luxurious mansions in Marbella, Spain, where he celebrates holidays with his family, most of his free time is spent there. It is noted that the footballer paid around €6.5 million for one of the mansions.

Upon moving to Manchester, there were rumors in the press that Haaland intended to rent the lavish mansion of Paul Pogba. It was reported that the rent for the estate would cost him £30,000 per month, and if the Norwegian wanted to buy the house, he would have to spend around £3 million. According to recent reports, Erling lives next door to his teammates in an apartment building in the heart of Manchester.

Haaland loves driving cool cars. For instance, he has been seen getting out of a Hyundai Starex, and Spanish outlet Marca reported that the player owns a Range Rover Sport worth over $100,000. The striker has also been spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes AMG 63, and another daily driver is his red Audi RS6 Avant. Reports suggested that he also had a Bentley Tyga in his garage – a high-speed SUV priced at around $170,000.

To top it off, the Norwegian forward has been spotted driving a Ferrari SF90. This is one of the fastest cars created by the Italian company, capable of reaching speeds up to 340 km/h. The most expensive car in the player's collection is the Bugatti Chiron, a sports car valued at three million dollars.

Apart from homes, cars, expensive watches, and other luxury items, Haaland invests money in business. He doesn't forget that his story began in the small Norwegian town of Bryne.

"When possible, I try to relax. One example is working on a farm, driving a tractor, feeding cows, or something else. I don't have cows or pigs, but there will definitely be some in the future. I think, after my career, I'll have a small farm."

Popular news
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career Football news Today, 13:33 Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 12:44 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Perisic has returned to Croatia, goalkeeper rotation at Atletico. Top transfer news for January 19. Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Boxing News Today, 16:30 P4P has updated the boxing rankings irrespective of weight class Football news Today, 16:05 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:13 Bournemouth - Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:38 Resignation after one match. The Tanzanian national team dismissed the coach during the AFCON Football news Today, 14:30 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
Sport Predictions
Tennis 20 jan 2024 Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2023 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024