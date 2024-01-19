Mansions in Spain and expensive cars. The luxurious life of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland became a global football star a few years ago and maintains this reputation by performing successfully for Manchester City. Immediately after moving from Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian started scoring goals in abundance, simultaneously setting various records. Last season, the striker won the treble with his club, securing victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

While Haaland is Norwegian, few know that he was actually born in England. His father, a former footballer (who also played for Manchester City), was playing for Leeds United at that time. After retiring, the family returned to their homeland, where young Erling took his first steps in football in the small town of Bryne.

Despite his move to Manchester, Haaland sometimes surprises fans with his simplicity. Despite his impressive weekly earnings of £375,000, he is drawn to supermarket discount aisles. Reports from The Sun mentioned Haaland behaving as if he was moving into a college dorm, buying basic and budget items. In the footballer's shopping cart, you could find a budget coffee maker, a set of four cups, several packs of toilet paper, mustard, a kettle, eggs, and ketchup.

While Haaland owns luxurious mansions in Marbella, Spain, where he celebrates holidays with his family, most of his free time is spent there. It is noted that the footballer paid around €6.5 million for one of the mansions.

Upon moving to Manchester, there were rumors in the press that Haaland intended to rent the lavish mansion of Paul Pogba. It was reported that the rent for the estate would cost him £30,000 per month, and if the Norwegian wanted to buy the house, he would have to spend around £3 million. According to recent reports, Erling lives next door to his teammates in an apartment building in the heart of Manchester.

Haaland loves driving cool cars. For instance, he has been seen getting out of a Hyundai Starex, and Spanish outlet Marca reported that the player owns a Range Rover Sport worth over $100,000. The striker has also been spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes AMG 63, and another daily driver is his red Audi RS6 Avant. Reports suggested that he also had a Bentley Tyga in his garage – a high-speed SUV priced at around $170,000.

To top it off, the Norwegian forward has been spotted driving a Ferrari SF90. This is one of the fastest cars created by the Italian company, capable of reaching speeds up to 340 km/h. The most expensive car in the player's collection is the Bugatti Chiron, a sports car valued at three million dollars.

Apart from homes, cars, expensive watches, and other luxury items, Haaland invests money in business. He doesn't forget that his story began in the small Norwegian town of Bryne.