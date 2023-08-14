RU RU
Main News Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England

Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England

Football news Today, 17:03
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Photo: Manchester United Instagram / Unknown

In the 1st round match of the English Premier League, "Manchester United" secured a victory against the "Wolverhampton Wanderers" on their home turf. The match took place in Manchester at the "Old Trafford" stadium and ended with the hosts winning 1-0.

The only goal was scored by French defender Raphaël Varane in the 76th minute.

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, "Manchester United" will play away against "Tottenham Hotspur". The match is scheduled for August 19th. "Wolverhampton Wanderers" will face "Brighton" at home in the 2nd round. This match will also be played on August 19th.

"Manchester United" - "Wolverhampton Wanderers" - 1:0 (0:0, 1:0)
Goal: 1:0 - 76' Varane.

"Manchester United" lineup: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez (Lindelof, 46), Shaw, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount (Eriksen, 68), Anthony (Pellistri, 77), Rashford (McTominay, 88), Garnacho (Sancho, 68).

"Wolverhampton Wanderers" lineup: Jose Sa, Semedo, Dendoncker, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 77), Mateus Nunes, Lemina, Gomez (Kalyajich, 88), Sarabia (Hwang Hee-chan, 63), Neto, Matheus Cunha (Fabio Silva, 77).

Yellow cards: Martinez (17), Lemina (27), Ait-Nouri (35), Shaw (45), Neto (69), O'Neill (90).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Wolverhampton Premier League England
Popular news
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Today, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news Yesterday, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper
"Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain Football news 12 aug 2023, 17:39 "Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Today, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Today, 13:58 Shakhtar 2-1 Oleksandriya (video review) Football news Today, 13:54 Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 08:30 Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker Football news Today, 08:00 Aston Villa close to signing Italy midfielder Football news Today, 07:30 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli Football news Today, 07:00 Ukrainian Malinovsky received an offer from another Italian club Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern's leading defender wants to move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:00 Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader
Sport Predictions
Football 15 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023