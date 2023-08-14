Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England

In the 1st round match of the English Premier League, "Manchester United" secured a victory against the "Wolverhampton Wanderers" on their home turf. The match took place in Manchester at the "Old Trafford" stadium and ended with the hosts winning 1-0.

The only goal was scored by French defender Raphaël Varane in the 76th minute.

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, "Manchester United" will play away against "Tottenham Hotspur". The match is scheduled for August 19th. "Wolverhampton Wanderers" will face "Brighton" at home in the 2nd round. This match will also be played on August 19th.

"Manchester United" - "Wolverhampton Wanderers" - 1:0 (0:0, 1:0)

Goal: 1:0 - 76' Varane.

"Manchester United" lineup: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez (Lindelof, 46), Shaw, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount (Eriksen, 68), Anthony (Pellistri, 77), Rashford (McTominay, 88), Garnacho (Sancho, 68).

"Wolverhampton Wanderers" lineup: Jose Sa, Semedo, Dendoncker, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 77), Mateus Nunes, Lemina, Gomez (Kalyajich, 88), Sarabia (Hwang Hee-chan, 63), Neto, Matheus Cunha (Fabio Silva, 77).

Yellow cards: Martinez (17), Lemina (27), Ait-Nouri (35), Shaw (45), Neto (69), O'Neill (90).