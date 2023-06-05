"Manchester United" wants to sell 8 football players

"Manchester United" is planning to sell eight football players in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the head coach of the English club, Erik ten Hag, does not rely on goalkeeper Dean Henderson, defenders Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, and Alex Telles, midfielders Fred, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Elanga, as well as forward Anthony Martial.

In the current season, Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and secured a spot in the Champions League. Additionally, they won the League Cup and reached the final of the FA Cup.