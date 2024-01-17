RU RU NG NG KE KE
Manchester United wants to acquire the forward from Bologna

Manchester United wants to acquire the forward from Bologna

Football news Today, 09:15
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Manchester United wants to acquire the forward from Bologna Photo: twitter.com/Plettigoal / author unknown

Eric ten Hag continues to contemplate strengthening the attacking line, and he has found a prospect in the Italian city of Bologna.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United has identified striker Joshua Zirkzee as a serious transfer target for the summer. The negotiation process is currently in the early stages, but the "Red Devils" have already initiated preliminary talks with the Serie A club.

The progress of the 22-year-old Dutchman is also being monitored in Bayern, where he originally came from before joining Bologna. However, Zirkzee's return to Munich is considered unlikely.

The Dutch forward moved to the Serie A club in the summer of 2022 for €8.5 million. In the current campaign, he has scored 8 goals and provided four assists in 22 matches for Bologna.

Transfermarkt values the Netherlands youth international at €30 million. It was previously reported that Manchester United was considering Karim Benzema as a candidate to bolster their attack, but the club eventually abandoned this idea.

