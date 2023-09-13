Manchester United want to strengthen four positions next summer, Manchester evening news reports.

The club targeted four positions – central and full back, midfielder and striker. Bayer's defenders Jeremy Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba have attracted interest this summer. Among the strikers, Manchester are considering Brighton's Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old football player recently scored a hat-trick in an EPL match. However, the player extended his contract with the club until 2028 in order not to lose Ferguson for free.

In addition, Manchester United have an option to buy Fiorentina midfielder Amrambata, who joined the club on loan in this transfer window, for €25 million. Ten Heg is also a big fan of 22-year-old Netherlands right-back Frimpong, but United have rejected a move for the former City academy player due to Aaron Van-Bissaka's encouraging form.

Frimpong will be a free agent next summer, so United can sign the player for free. Aston Villa winger Anwar El-Ghazi was also offered to Manchester, but the club refused this transfer.