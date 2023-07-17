RU RU
Manchester United want to buy one of the leaders of Bayern

Manchester United want to buy one of the leaders of Bayern

Football news
Manchester United want to buy one of the leaders of Bayern Photo: Instagram Leon Goretzka / Author unknown

Manchester United is showing interest in midfielder Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich and the German national team, according to Sky Sport Deutschland.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich may sell the player for €40-50 million as he is not in the plans of head coach Thomas Tuchel. However, Goretzka himself does not want to change clubs as he is satisfied with his current situation in Munich.

28-year-old Goretzka has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2018. He joined the Munich club from Schalke on a free transfer. He has played a total of 179 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists. Goretzka's contract with the German club runs until the summer of 2026. With Bayern Munich, Goretzka has won the German championship five times and the UEFA Champions League once.

Goretzka has been playing for the German national team since 2014. He has earned 53 caps, scored 14 goals, and provided 11 assists for the German national team.

