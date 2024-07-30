Manchester United vs Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Manchester United is preparing for another friendly match, this time against Real Betis. The Dailysports team has provided a preview for this encounter.

Manchester United vs Betis: what you need to know about the match

The Red Devils have already played three friendly matches. Manchester United lost to Rosenborg 0-1 and Arsenal 1-2, but defeated Rangers 2-0. United still have two more friendlies ahead: against Betis and Liverpool. Soon, Manchester will face their city rivals in the FA Community Shield match on August 10.

Betis has played two friendlies during their American tour and continues their preparation for the upcoming season. In their first friendly, Real Betis defeated Austria Salzburg 5-1, and then lost to Liverpool 0-1. The Spanish team has three more matches to play, against Manchester United, Al-Ittihad, and Bayer Leverkusen. On Saturday, August 10, Betis will start the new La Liga season with a match against Girona.

Manchester United vs Betis: when and where will the match take place

The friendly match between Manchester United and Real Betis will take place in the early hours of Thursday, August 1, starting at 4:00 AM Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 23:00

New York 02:00

Panama 02:00

Toronto 02:00

Port of Spain 02:00

London 03:00

Yaoundé 05:00

Abuja 04:00

Cape Town 05:00

New Delhi 10:30

Sydney 15:00

Kiribati 12:00

In the US, the match will be broadcast on ESPN, while worldwide, it can be viewed on the official websites of Manchester United with a subscription.