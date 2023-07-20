RU RU
Main News Manchester United unveil new team captain

Manchester United unveil new team captain

Football news Today, 12:42
Manchester United unveil new team captain Photo: Manchester United website

The official website of Manchester United announced that Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been appointed as the new captain of the team.

Fernandes replaces the previous captain, defender Harry Maguire, who the club is trying to sell.

Earlier, it was reported that Fernandes turned down several lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia because he wants to stay with the English club.

The 28-year-old Bruno Fernandes has been playing for Manchester United since January 2020. He has played a total of 185 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring 64 goals, and providing 54 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026 with an option to extend for another year. With Manchester United, Fernandes won the EFL Cup in the 2022/2023 season. He previously played for Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria, and Sporting.

Since 2017, Fernandes has been playing for the Portugal national team. He has accumulated 57 caps for the Portuguese national team, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists, and has received six yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
