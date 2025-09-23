Manchester United set to challenge for Mike Maignan

Chelsea faces serious competition.

Amorim is looking to strengthen the goalkeeper position within the squad.

Details: According to TalkSport, Manchester United are preparing an offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Reports indicate that this decision was personally made by head coach Ruben Amorim, who believes that Senne Lammens—signed from Antwerp this summer—is still too young and in need of an experienced mentor.

The 30-year-old French goalkeeper Mike Maignan is seen as an attractive option, with his contract at Milan expiring at the end of the season, potentially lowering his transfer fee significantly.

See also: Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Chelsea have also shown strong interest in Maignan, having already made contact with the player this summer, though talks ultimately fell through.

Last season, Maignan played 53 matches for Milan, conceding 59 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets. According to Transfermarkt, the goalkeeper's market value is estimated at 25 million euros.

Reminder: "We can lose to Grimsby and then beat anyone" - Ruben Amorim comments on win over Chelsea