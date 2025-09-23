RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction https://x.com/KaizerChiefs/status/1969311684801032300
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
South African Betway Premiership (Round 16) 24 sep 2025, 11:30
- : -
South Africa,
Marumo Gallants Marumo Gallants
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.4
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 8th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Wednesday in Johannesburg, where local giants Kaizer Chiefs host Marumo Gallants. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Kaizer Chiefs are one of the most legendary clubs in South Africa. Recent years haven’t been kind to the team, but this season the capital side have started with real promise: four wins in six rounds, a draw against Mamelodi (0-0), and just one defeat—in the previous round against Sekhukhune United (1-3).

The situation is complicated by changes: head coach Nasreddine Nabi has left the club, and it remains a mystery how the Amakhosi will adapt without him, and how this will affect their results.

Marumo Gallants, meanwhile, have shown inconsistency. After opening with two wins, they suffered two defeats, followed by three consecutive draws. These results have kept the club mid-table—ninth place with nine points.

An intriguing detail: Marumo Gallants often play extremely tough against the Amakhosi. In eight head-to-head encounters, half have seen Marumo players sent off. All this promises another tense and uncompromising battle this time around.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In seven of the last eight Kaizer Chiefs matches, fewer than three goals were scored.
  • Marumo Gallants are winless in their last five games.
  • Less than three goals have been scored in each of Marumo Gallants’ last five matches.
  • The teams have met 8 times. Kaizer Chiefs hold a slight edge with 3 wins. Marumo Gallants have won twice and 3 matches ended in a draw.

Probable lineups

  • Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen – Frosler, Inacio Miguel, McCarthy, Mako – Lilepo, Mthethwa, Ndlovu, Mmodi – Sirino, Silva
  • Marumo Gallants: Arubi – Ncube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja – Manaka, Monde, Mbhele – Motloung, Clifford, Ndlondlo

Prediction

Recent matches between these sides have seen few goals, and a similar scenario is expected here. These games are usually packed with midfield battles and a minimum of dangerous attacks. A single decisive strike could settle the outcome, so the smart choice is to back under 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.4
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.6 Palermo Recommended 1xBet
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Orlando Pirates. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.66 Orlando Pirates Bet now Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Pyramids FC prediction FIFA Intercontinental Cup Today, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.78 Pyramids FC Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Wolverhampton vs Everton. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.7 Everton Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Lincoln vs Chelsea: can Lincoln challenge the giants? Lincoln City Odds: 1.85 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.65 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1xBet
Verona vs Venezia prediction Coppa Italia 24 sep 2025, 12:30 Verona vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Venezia Recommended Mostbet
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League 24 sep 2025, 12:45 PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Who will kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on a high note? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.71 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 24 sep 2025, 13:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.75 Modern Sport FC Bet now Melbet
Richards Bay vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Magese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 24, 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.49 Magesi FC Recommended Melbet
TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.55 AmaZulu Bet now Mostbet
Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.68 Durban City Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores