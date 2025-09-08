Manchester United legend says club should have signed an experienced striker
During the summer transfer window, Manchester United secured the signing of Benjamin Sesko, but this move has raised major concerns among club legends that the Red Devils could be making the same mistakes all over again.
Details: Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt stated that Sesko might repeat the errors of Rasmus Højlund, a striker who struggled at the club without Premier League experience. That’s why, alongside newcomers, there should be someone experienced like Ollie Watkins to share his know-how with them.
Quote: “I’m both impressed and not impressed at the same time. I know Matheus Cunha has performed very well over the last couple of seasons, but I genuinely wanted to see an experienced striker. I hope I’m wrong, but I really hope the Sesko situation doesn’t turn out like Højlund’s. A young player without Premier League experience—it feels like history is repeating itself.
Honestly, for the money spent, I would have brought in someone like Watkins to help the young strikers through tough patches. When young players first join and the goal-scoring responsibility falls on them, if they have a run of poor games, they need a ‘safety net’ to take them out of the firing line. Watkins or someone similar—that’s who I would have signed,” Butt told BetMGM.