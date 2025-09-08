Manchester United legend says club should have signed an experienced striker

To better help new signings adapt.

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United secured the signing of Benjamin Sesko, but this move has raised major concerns among club legends that the Red Devils could be making the same mistakes all over again.

Details: Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt stated that Sesko might repeat the errors of Rasmus Højlund, a striker who struggled at the club without Premier League experience. That’s why, alongside newcomers, there should be someone experienced like Ollie Watkins to share his know-how with them.