Alli could return to England. The clubs interested in him will surprise you

Sinking lower and lower.

The split between Como and Dele Alli was made official recently, and now the player is a free agent. Although the transfer window in England closed a week ago, he is still free to look for a new club. Options have already emerged, but they're far from the top tier.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, three clubs from the English Championship are reportedly interested in the former Tottenham midfielder—Birmingham, Wrexham, and West Bromwich. The first two clubs have strong financial backing, which could allow their owners to satisfy Alli's financial demands.

From a sporting perspective, however, the source considers West Bromwich the most suitable option. The club is managed by Ryan Mason, a coach who knows Alli well from their time at Tottenham, and it's believed he could offer Alli the perfect platform to revive his career.

Reminder: During his stint at Como, the 29-year-old midfielder played only nine minutes, coming on as a substitute against Milan before being shown a straight red card. After that, Alli was completely dropped from Cesc Fabregas' plans, which ultimately led to the termination of his contract.