RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Como terminated contract with Alli. The reason revealed

Como terminated contract with Alli. The reason revealed

The player wants more.
Football news Today, 08:14
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Midfielder Dele Alli tried to revive his career at Italian side Como. However, things didn't turn out as expected.

Details: The Italian club announced the termination of the contract as Alli was not part of head coach Cesc Fàbregas' plans, and both parties agreed it was best to part ways.

Since the contract was terminated during the transfer window, Alli is now free to join any club as a free agent even after the window closes. There were also reports that the midfielder was even considering retirement.

Quote: "Dele is eager to get regular playing time, and since he was not in the club's immediate plans, both sides felt it was right to part ways before the transfer window closed. The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him all the best for the future," reads the Como statement.

Reminder: During his spell at Como, the 29-year-old midfielder played just nine minutes, coming off the bench against Milan and receiving a straight red card. After that, Alli was completely dropped from Fàbregas' plans.

Related teams and leagues
Como Como Schedule Como News Como Transfers
Related Team News
EU commissioner calls Barcelona vs Villarreal match in the US a 'betrayal' Football news 28 aug 2025, 04:14 EU commissioner calls Barcelona vs Villarreal match in the US a 'betrayal'
Real Madrid Targets Albiceleste Duo With Mastantuono and Nico Paz Football news 27 aug 2025, 19:15 Real Madrid Targets Albiceleste Duo With Mastantuono and Nico Paz
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores