Como terminated contract with Alli. The reason revealed

The player wants more.

Midfielder Dele Alli tried to revive his career at Italian side Como. However, things didn't turn out as expected.

Details: The Italian club announced the termination of the contract as Alli was not part of head coach Cesc Fàbregas' plans, and both parties agreed it was best to part ways.

Since the contract was terminated during the transfer window, Alli is now free to join any club as a free agent even after the window closes. There were also reports that the midfielder was even considering retirement.

Quote: "Dele is eager to get regular playing time, and since he was not in the club's immediate plans, both sides felt it was right to part ways before the transfer window closed. The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him all the best for the future," reads the Como statement.

Reminder: During his spell at Como, the 29-year-old midfielder played just nine minutes, coming off the bench against Milan and receiving a straight red card. After that, Alli was completely dropped from Fàbregas' plans.