Only 29 years old. Alli considers ending his career

Since leaving Tottenham in January 2022, midfielder Dele Alli has struggled to find his form anywhere. Even a change of scenery in Turkey and Italy failed to revive the once-promising midfielder's career, and now he is contemplating a radical step.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 29-year-old midfielder is not part of Cesc Fàbregas' plans for the new season at Como, training separately from the main squad, and is now seriously considering retiring from professional football.

Reminder: The last major blow to his career came in March, when he was sent off just nine minutes into his long-awaited Serie A debut against Milan at San Siro. It was his first official appearance in over two years. The dismissal infuriated Fabregas and marked a turning point in Alli's Italian chapter.