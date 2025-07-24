Alli could end up in Brazil? Ex-Tottenham player linked with sensational move

When Dele Alli joined Como, he hoped it would be his chance to revive his career. But in Italy, he managed just nine minutes on the pitch before receiving a straight red card against Milan. Now, an unexpected twist could be in store.

Details: Brazilian media report that Alli has received an offer from Brazil's Gremio. However, journalist Cesar Cidade Dias claims that the South American giants are not rushing to push this transfer through due to concerns about the Englishman's fitness.

His salary is also a major stumbling block for South American clubs. Despite his willingness to embrace a new challenge, a move to Gremio at this stage looks unlikely.

Quote: "Gremio are not inclined to pursue this transfer. The club does not want to risk again by signing players with questionable fitness and unclear levels of competitiveness."