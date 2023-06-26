Manchester United is ready to listen to offers on 12 players

Manchester United are ready to listen to offers on their 12 players.

According to the Daily Mail, team leader Jaydon Sancho could be sold for £45 million, Harry Maguire for £40 million, Anthony Marcial for £25 million, Scott McTominay for £40 million and Fred, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga for £20 million each.

Meanwhile, Alex Telles could leave the team for £10 million, Brandon Williams for £5 million, and Annibal Mebbri for £13 million.

There is also the option of Dean Henderson leaving for Nottingham Forest for £15 million plus bonuses.