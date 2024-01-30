Manchester United is preparing for active transfers in the summer

Manchester United hopes to make up for the quiet winter transfer market during the summer.

According to Dean Jones, the club focused on building a club hierarchy during the winter to ensure there are individuals at Old Trafford ready to help the club return to the highest level.

As part of this effort, Omar Berrada was appointed as the CEO, and the logical next step would be the appointment of a sporting director. Regarding players, attention has been given to parting ways with those who do not contribute to the team. Separate decisions will be made about Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Antony.

In the summer, attempts will be made to refresh the starting lineup across the field. At least one central defender will be brought into the team, and lists will be compiled for reinforcements in midfield and attack.

Recall that in winter, Manchester United loaned out Jadon Sancho, who will finish the season at Borussia Dortmund.