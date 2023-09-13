RU RU NG NG
Manchester United have announced that Qualcomm's Snapdragon will be the club's new sponsor

Manchester United have announced that Qualcomm's Snapdragon will be the club's new sponsor Photo: https://www.reuters.com/

Manchester United has announced a future partnership with Qualcomm, which will be a sponsor on the shirts, Reuters reports.

Qualcomm and its Snapdragon brand will replace TeamViewer on Manchester United shirts from next season. The club did not disclose financial terms, but according to sources, the deal is for three years, with the club aiming for £60 million a year.

In 2021, Manchester United announced a partnership with TeamViewer, which replaced Chevrolet, and signed a five-year contract. However, the club said in December that the two sides had agreed to end the partnership and United had bought back the rights to sponsor the front of the shirts.

Manchester United has now agreed to an expanded strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., which will see the Snapdragon brand appear on the front of the club's iconic shirt. According to the agreement, the new sponsor will appear on the club's shirts from the 2024-2025 season.

It will be recalled that in July Manchester United signed an agreement with Adidas for 900 million pounds, extending the partnership with the official equipment supplier for another 10 years.

