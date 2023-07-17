Manchester United have agreed a new contract with the team leader

Manchester United has reached an agreement to sign a new contract with forward Marcus Rashford, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club will sign an agreement with the player that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The forward's salary will increase from €15 million to €19.8 million per year. It is expected that the new contract will be signed in the near future.

25-year-old Rashford is a product of Manchester United's youth academy. He has been playing for the first team since 2016. In total, he has made 359 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 123 goals and providing 68 assists. With Rashford in the team, Manchester United won the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, lifted the League Cup trophy twice in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, won the FA Community Shield in 2016, and clinched the UEFA Europa League title in the 2016/2017 season. His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Rashford has been representing the England national team since 2016. He has earned 53 caps for the English national team, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.