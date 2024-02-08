Manchester United has prepared a new contract for the young prodigy

Manchester United has prepared a new contract with an increased salary for the talented midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo. This news comes from football insider Fabrizio Romano.

Initial discussions with the player's representatives have already taken place. The club hopes that the young midfielder will become an integral part of their new project.

At just 18 years old, Mainoo is a product of United's youth academy. He has featured in the starting lineup for United's last nine matches across all competitions, with a highlight being his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the current season, the midfielder has played 13 matches for the Red Devils' first team, contributing with one assist as well.

Under the management of Erik ten Hag, the team currently occupies the sixth position in the Premier League table. Earlier reports from the media have indicated two top transfer targets for the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.