The primary transfer targets for Manchester United in the summer window have been revealed

Manchester United remains steadfast in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The club's new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is keen on orchestrating the transfers of these players in the summer.

According to DailyMail, Ratcliffe aims to revolutionize the club's transfer policy and reduce the influence of head coach Erik ten Hag in player recruitment. Under the new approach, ten Hag will have limited say in transfers.

22-year-old Olise has been with Crystal Palace since 2021. In the current Premier League season, the forward has scored 6 goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances.

Branthwaite, who will turn 22 in June, has been at Everton since 2020. In the ongoing Premier League campaign, the defender has featured in 20 matches for the Toffees and scored one goal. His contract with the Merseyside club runs until 2027.