Manchester United - Galatasaray: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

On Tuesday, October 3rd, the second round of the Champions League kicks off. On this day, Manchester United will host Turkish side Galatasaray at Old Trafford. Despite being the favorites according to bookmakers, the hosts are currently facing a challenging situation. They are in 10th place in the Premier League with nine points. Additionally, in the first round of the Champions League, they were defeated by Bayern Munich (3-4).

Galatasaray, on the other hand, has a better situation. They are in second place in the Super Lig and have not suffered a defeat in the league this season. However, their start in the Champions League was not as successful. They managed to salvage the match by scoring two goals towards the end. Nevertheless, they will prove to be a formidable opponent for Manchester United.

The match between Manchester United and Galatasaray will take place on Tuesday, 3 November and kicks off at 21:00 CET. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can watch this fight: look for your country in the list below.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - TNT Sports

United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries: