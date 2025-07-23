Manchester United frustrated as talks with Juventus over Sancho stall

Jadon Sancho remains a problematic asset for Manchester United, as the Red Devils continue to face major difficulties offloading the winger.

Details: Recently, Juventus in Turin has emerged as the leading destination for the Englishman. However, according to the latest from TuttomercatoWeb, despite an agreement being all but reached, the Italian club has suddenly paused negotiations and is now questioning the wisdom of the deal.

A key factor in this development was the purchase of Francisco Conceição's contract from Porto. Now the Bianconeri are reconsidering whether they need another player for that position. Sancho has already agreed personal terms with Juventus and has made the Italian club his priority, eager to make the move.

Reminder: A year ago, he was also close to moving to Turin, but the deal collapsed and the player ended up on loan at Chelsea. There is also reported interest in Sancho from Turkish and Saudi clubs.