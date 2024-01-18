Manchester United forward will require surgery

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is experiencing hip problems, leading to the need for surgery. This information was shared by the agent of the French footballer, Philippe Lamboley, with the Manchester Evening News.

The forward has missed recent matches for the Red Devils due to illness and only recently began training on an individual program. However, he started feeling discomfort in the hip area.

As a result, the club essentially loses the opportunity to sell the player in January to earn some money.

The current agreement with the 28-year-old forward of the French national team expires in June. So far, the parties have not reached an agreement on its extension. In the current season, the player has scored two goals and provided an assist in 19 matches across all competitions.

Martial became a Manchester United player in 2015. At that time, the Red Devils paid Monaco £36 million for him, setting a world record for a player under 20 years old.