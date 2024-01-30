Manchester United concluded the disciplinary proceedings regarding the controversial forward

Manchester United announced the closure of the disciplinary case concerning forward Marcus Rashford, who was suspected of violating protocols.

Rashford was omitted from the squad for the recent Manchester United match against Newport in the FA Cup (4-2), having previously missed a club training session, citing feeling unwell due to illness. Meanwhile, media outlets leaked footage showing the forward appearing in nightclubs in Northern Ireland a few days before.

A United statement read: "This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

It is noted that the forward has already resumed training with the team.

In the current season, Rashford has played in 26 matches for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

Manchester United currently occupies the eighth position in the Premier League standings. On February 1, Erik ten Hag's team will face Wolves away.