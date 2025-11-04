Manchester United closely monitoring Vitor Roque and preparing first offer for the player

Another English giant enters the race for the young Brazilian talent.

Barcelona could profit from the transfer.

Details: According to DiarioSport, Manchester United have taken a serious interest in 20-year-old Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque.

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea, who previously declared their intention to lure the Brazilian wonderkid. Tottenham and West Ham are also keeping tabs on the player.

Vitor Roque joined Palmeiras from Barcelona at the start of 2025 for €25.5 million, but under the terms of the deal, Barcelona retain 20% of the player's rights. Should Roque be sold for €50 million, the Catalan club will receive an additional €10 million.

Roque has made 50 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring 17 goals and providing 5 assists. His current contract with Palmeiras runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €20 million.

