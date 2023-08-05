Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million

The press service of "Manchester United" announced on their official website the signing of forward Rasmus Højlund from "Atalanta" in Bergamo and the Danish national team.

The English club paid €75 million for the footballer, with the possibility of an additional €10 million in bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend for another year. "Manchester United" beat "Paris Saint-Germain" in the race for the Danish player, as the French club was also interested in acquiring him.

The 20-year-old Højlund has been playing for "Atalanta" since 2022, transferring from Austrian club "Sturm." The transfer fee amounted to €17.2 million. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Bergamo club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and providing four assists. His contract with "Atalanta" is valid until the summer of 2027. Before that, the forward also played for "Copenhagen."

Højlund has been playing for the Danish national team since 2022. He has played a total of six matches for the Danish team, scoring six goals, and receiving two yellow cards.