Manchester United beat the English club in a friendly match

Football news Today, 14:04
In a friendly match, Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Leeds United.

The scoring was opened in the middle of the second half by Noam Emeran. In the 81st minute, Joe Hugill scored the second goal for Manchester United.

Manchester United - Leeds United: 2-0 (0-0)
Goals: Emeran, 67 - 1-0, Hugill, 81 - 2-0

Manchester United: Hinton (Kovar, 46), Martinez (Fish, 46), Varane (Bennett, 46), Wan-Bissaka (Hurado, 46), Sancho (Hugill, 46), Mainoo (Savage, 46), Alvaro Fernandez (Williams, 46), Mount (Emeran, 46), Mejbri (Gore, 46), Forson (Shortair, 46), Diallo (Hansen-Aaroen, 46).

Leeds: Klaesson (Van den Heuvel, 46), Dramé, Elder (Ayling, 46), Cooper (Struijk, 46), Chillot-Mallen (Moore, 46), Gjaby (James, 46), Greenwood (Gelhardt, 46), Shackleton (Bate, 46), Sinisterra (Joseph, 46), Poveda-Ocampo (Gray, 46), Rutter (Bamford, 46).

In the previous season, Manchester United finished in third place in the English Premier League. Thus, they secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. Leeds finished in 19th place and was relegated from the Premier League.

