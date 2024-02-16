Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 14:36
Manchester United and two other unnamed English clubs are interested in signing Bayern winger Mathis Thel.

Florian Plettenberg reports that the Mancunians have already made initial contacts and are keen to sign the player.

It is added that despite the fact that it is not easy for him now, he does not want to give up, because he wants to become a Bayern legend. But, if he doesn't get the feeling that the club believe in him in the future, he will consider his options, but a loan is not one of them.

The 18-year-old French winger has played 27 games for Bayern this season, in which he has chalked up six goals and three assists. But he has only played 732 minutes on the pitch.
Transfermarkt estimates the young talent in 50 million euros.

Earlier we reported on who Manchester United could say goodbye to if new sporting director Dan Ashworth is invited to the club.

