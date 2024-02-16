Man United's likely sporting director will point four players at the door if he comes to the club

Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth is as close as possible to moving into a similar role at Manchester United, and despite not yet getting the chair at Old Trafford, Ashworth is already determined to clean up the team.

According to talkSPORT, if Ashworth becomes Manchester United's sporting director, the Red Devils will be left by Harry Maguire, Anthony, Jaydon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Recall that Manchester United has already established a positive direction in negotiations with the English specialist. However, everything now depends on Newcastle, who must determine the future of Ashworth.

Manchester United's main transfer targets for the summer transfer window are also known. At Old Trafford they want to invite Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.