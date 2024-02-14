Manchester United wants to sign Newcastle's sporting director

Manchester United is working on signing the sporting director of Newcastle, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the Red Devils have been working on the appointment of Dan Ashworth, who is the sporting director of Newcastle, for the past few weeks. Manchester United has already established a positive direction in negotiations with the English specialist. However, everything now depends on the Newcastle club. The club must negotiate with the specialist and determine the future of the sporting director.

The English Premier League ratified the purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The INEOS CEO has successfully passed the due diligence process required by the Premier League for club owners.

The Football Association has the final say, as it has not yet completed its part of the process, but this is considered a formality.