Manchester United are looking to sign a talented centre-back

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defensive line in the summer transfer window, and the Red Devils already have a candidate in mind.

According to the Daily Mail, the Mancunians are in talks over the transfer of Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva.

The 20-year-old centre-back is one of the best young talents in European football and has all the necessary qualities to become a world-class defender.

He could be a great long-term investment for the Red Devils and an ideal replacement for players such as Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. Both players have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months.

Meanwhile, Jonny Evans is now 36 years old and needs a replacement. Acquiring several centre-backs will be a priority, and there has been reported interest in Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen.