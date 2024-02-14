Man United and Newcastle have entered the fray for a Barcelona defender

Barcelona's dire financial situation is forcing the Blaugrana to say goodbye to their leaders, which could happen in the summer transfer window.

According to Marca, the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle attracted the Catalans' defender Andreas Christensen, which, as previously reported, Barcelona put up for transfer.

The cost of the player is not named, but at 27 years old, when he is at the peak of his career, he is unlikely to come cheap. However, Barcelona has a weaker negotiating position, given that they need to keep raising funds to get out of debts that once totalled over €1bn.

It was previously reported that the Blaugrana are planning to optimise the squad following Xavi's departure, which is expected to generate at least €200 million.