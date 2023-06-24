Manchester United are going to transfer the number of Ronaldo to a young talent

Argentine midfielder Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United may be given the number seven shirt, according to Manchester Evening News.

According to the source, the management of the English club is considering transferring the number seven shirt to the player who currently wears the number 49. The number seven shirt was previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the current season, 18-year-old Garnacho has played 37 matches in all competitions for Manchester United, scoring six goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.