RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed.

Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed.

Football news Today, 16:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed. Photo: https://www.mancity.com/

Manchester City's departure for the next Champions League match has been delayed due to strong winds, as reported by ESPN.

The "Citizens" were supposed to arrive in Germany today, but their departure from Manchester Airport was delayed due to warnings of strong gusts of wind in Leipzig. Because of the adverse weather conditions, City had to conduct the pre-match press conference in England via Zoom.

Guardiola stated that a safe flight and landing are incredibly important, so there's no issue. The management said it was impossible to take off, so Manchester City extended their training session and had lunch. The team has time to rest, and they will depart for Germany later.

This situation is the second of its kind in a week. Arsenal also had a delayed departure to France for their match against Lorient due to strong winds at Luton Airport.

The match between Manchester City and Leipzig will take place on Wednesday, October 4th. Last season, the teams met in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, with Guardiola's team defeating their opponents 8-1 on aggregate.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Champions League
Popular news
UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven Football news Today, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Today, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London About Today, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 Lens sensationally defeats Arsenal Football news Today, 16:41 Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed. Football news Today, 16:28 Bellingham Registers 11 Goal Involvements in 9 Matches for Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Today, 16:09 Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal Football news Today, 14:45 Braga scored the winning goal for Union in the last minute, Real Sociedad's win over Salzburg Football news Today, 14:14 Neymar's goal helped Al-Hilal win in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:57 A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
Sport Predictions
Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023