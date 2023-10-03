Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed.

Manchester City's departure for the next Champions League match has been delayed due to strong winds, as reported by ESPN.

The "Citizens" were supposed to arrive in Germany today, but their departure from Manchester Airport was delayed due to warnings of strong gusts of wind in Leipzig. Because of the adverse weather conditions, City had to conduct the pre-match press conference in England via Zoom.

Guardiola stated that a safe flight and landing are incredibly important, so there's no issue. The management said it was impossible to take off, so Manchester City extended their training session and had lunch. The team has time to rest, and they will depart for Germany later.

This situation is the second of its kind in a week. Arsenal also had a delayed departure to France for their match against Lorient due to strong winds at Luton Airport.

The match between Manchester City and Leipzig will take place on Wednesday, October 4th. Last season, the teams met in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, with Guardiola's team defeating their opponents 8-1 on aggregate.