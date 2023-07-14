RU RU
Manchester City want to buy Bayern defender

Manchester City want to buy Bayern defender

Football news Today, 15:42
Manchester City want to buy Bayern defender Photo: Instagram of Benjamin Pavard / Author unknown

"Manchester City" is showing interest in Bayern Munich and French national team defender Benjamin Pavard, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Manchester City sees the Frenchman as a potential replacement for defender Kyle Walker, whom Bayern Munich is interested in buying.

It was previously reported that the German club values the 27-year-old Pavard at 35-40 million euros, as his contract runs until the summer of 2024.

Pavard has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019, having joined the club from Stuttgart. The transfer fee amounted to 35 million euros. He has played a total of 162 matches in all competitions for the Munich club, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. With Bayern Munich, Pavard has won the German championship four times in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. He has also won the German Cup once in the 2019/2020 season, the German Super Cup twice in 2020 and 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/2020 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.

