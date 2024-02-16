Manchester City vs Chelsea. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 17th, in the central match of the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will host Chelsea. Based on data from analytical sources, Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the tentative line-ups for both teams.

The reigning English champions approach the game with three key players sidelined. In the Champions League Round of 16 match against Copenhagen (3-1), midfielders Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva sustained muscle injuries. The return timelines for both players are currently unknown.

Furthermore, Pep Guardiola will be without his primary left-back, Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian player is sidelined for 2–3 weeks due to an ankle ligament injury.

Chelsea's infirmary, much like at the start of the season, remains crowded. Mauricio Pochettino is still without key midfielders Roméo Lavia and Leslie Ugochukwu, center-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badashile, left-back Marc Cucurella, right-back Reece James, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Possible Manchester City line-up

Ederson – Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake – Rodri, Nunes – De Bruyne, Foden, Doku – Haaland

Possible Chelsea line-up

Petrovic – Gusto, Diassi, Colwill Chilwell – Caisedo, Enzo Fernandez – Palmer, Gallagher, Nkunku – Jackson

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:30 Central European Time.