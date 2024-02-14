Manchester City are without their main defender for a few weeks

After the Round of 16 Champions League match against Copenhagen (3-1), Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, disclosed the duration of the absence of the team's key defender, Josko Gvardiol.

"Josko Gvardiol will be out for 2/3 weeks due to an ankle ligament injury", – stated Guardiola, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Spanish coach also provided information on the injuries sustained by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish during the course of the game.

"Bernardo got a big knock in his ankle, Jack Grealish looks like muscular injury".

On Saturday, February 17th, Manchester City will play against Chelsea at home in the 25th round of the English Premier League.