Forward Julian Alvarez of Manchester City and the Argentine national team has become the first player in history to win the World Cup and achieve a "Golden Hat-Trick" in a single season.

In addition to the World Cup victory, the striker has also won the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Alvarez has played 49 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.