Manchester City plans goalkeeper transfer amid uncertainty with Ederson and Ortega

Manchester City has faced numerous personnel issues this season, and the goalkeeper position has been no exception. Ederson missed the match against Everton due to a groin injury, prompting the club to take decisive action.

Details: According to Football Insider, the reigning English champions are considering a goalkeeper transfer not only because of this incident. The Brazilian could potentially leave the team this summer, as could his backup Stefan Ortega.

However, the club at Etihad is very keen not to lose two goalkeepers in a single transfer window. Nevertheless, one of them might be sold to make room for a new contender for the team's primary goalkeeper role. It remains unknown who the club intends to acquire for this position.

Reminder: Previously, the Citizens' head coach Pep Guardiola stated that Manchester City will not be buying new center-backs.