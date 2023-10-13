RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid

Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid

Football news Today, 10:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/toni.kr8s/

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to press sources, City wants to sign the German for the next season. Pep Guardiola is well acquainted with Kroos, whom he coached at Bayern Munich during the 2013-2014 season. Although they had their ups and downs, the Catalan coach always praised the player, and Kroos spoke highly of Guardiola as well.

Now their paths might cross again. According to sources, Manchester City is interested in signing Kroos for the upcoming season. The German would join the Manchester-based team on a free transfer, and the English club is reportedly willing to pay Kroos €15 million per season.

The 33-year-old German contemplated extending his contract with Real Madrid last summer, and it remains to be seen what will happen next year. Kroos mentioned that he didn't see extending his career beyond Real and might consider retirement after his time with the club. Therefore, it's interesting to see if Manchester City can change Toni Kroos' mind.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Manchester City
Popular news
PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match Football news Today, 03:27 PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match
VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying Football news Today, 00:40 VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying
Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:45 Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known
Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D
Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Yesterday, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:45 The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known Football news Today, 07:52 The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations took place Football news Today, 07:29 Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses Football news Today, 06:13 The club needs to be sold. Beckham found the cause of Manchester United's problems Football news Today, 05:48 Pochettino promised changes to Chelsea's game Football news Today, 05:29 Wayne Rooney explains why he returned to England Football news Today, 05:09 Messi speaks out about the football player who spat at him Football news Today, 04:56 England vs Australia: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:28 PHOTO. Neymar was thrown with popcorn after an unsuccessful match of the Brazilian national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today England vs Australia predictions and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023