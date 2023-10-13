Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to press sources, City wants to sign the German for the next season. Pep Guardiola is well acquainted with Kroos, whom he coached at Bayern Munich during the 2013-2014 season. Although they had their ups and downs, the Catalan coach always praised the player, and Kroos spoke highly of Guardiola as well.

Now their paths might cross again. According to sources, Manchester City is interested in signing Kroos for the upcoming season. The German would join the Manchester-based team on a free transfer, and the English club is reportedly willing to pay Kroos €15 million per season.

The 33-year-old German contemplated extending his contract with Real Madrid last summer, and it remains to be seen what will happen next year. Kroos mentioned that he didn't see extending his career beyond Real and might consider retirement after his time with the club. Therefore, it's interesting to see if Manchester City can change Toni Kroos' mind.