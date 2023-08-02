Manchester City have agreed to sign the RB Leipzig defender. The transfer will be a record in histor

According to Bild, defender Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig and the Croatian national team will move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window. The German and English clubs have reportedly reached an agreement on the player's transfer, with Manchester City paying €90 million for the footballer.

With this transfer, Gvardiol will become the most expensive defender in football history. Currently, the record is held by English national team defender Harry Maguire, who transferred from Leicester to Manchester United for €87 million in 2019.

The 21-year-old Gvardiol has been playing for RB Leipzig since 2021, joining the German club from Dynamo Zagreb. The transfer fee for his move to Leipzig was €18 million. He has played a total of 87 matches for RB Leipzig in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Gvardiol won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) twice with the Leipzig club in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Gvardiol has been representing the Croatian national team since 2021. He has played 21 matches for the Croatian national team, scoring two goals and receiving one yellow card.