"Manchester City" has found a way to prevent "Real Madrid" from buying Haaland

"Manchester City" is planning to extend the contract with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the English club aims to sign a long-term contract with the player, along with an increase in his salary. Currently, the forward earns around 24 million euros per year. This way, the "Citizens" hope to retain the forward, who is also a target for Real Madrid.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Haaland has played 52 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.