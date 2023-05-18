EN RU
"Manchester City" has entered the race for one of the leaders of "Bayern Munich"

Today, 13:42
Alphonso Davies

"Manchester City" has joined the race for the defender of "Bayern Munich" and the Canadian national team, Alphonso Davies, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The "City" hopes that the Canadian will refuse to extend his contract with "Bayern Munich," which is set to expire in the summer of 2025. As a result, the German club may decide to sell the player. It has previously been reported that "Real Madrid" is also interested in Davies.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Davies has played 38 matches for "Bayern Munich" in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

