RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester City – Everton. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Manchester City – Everton. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 03:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Manchester City – Everton. Predicted line-ups and latest news Photo from sportskeeda.com/Author unknown

Today marks the start of the 24th round of the English Premier League. The match that will kick off this matchday will be between the reigning country champions Manchester City, who will host one of the underdogs of the English top flight, Everton, at their home ground.

For the visitors, this match will prove to be quite challenging not only because they will face the team of Holland and De Bruyne but also because the "Citizens" have not suffered any player losses, while Everton will certainly miss the injured Dele Alli and Andre Gomes. The participation of Arnaut Danjuma, Abdoulaye Doucouré, and Amadou Onana also remains questionable.

Many renowned sources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already put forth their assumptions regarding the possible starting lineups of each team. The authoritative British publication The Mirror has also not been left behind.

All the aforementioned sources unanimously agree on Manchester City's starting lineup, which is not surprising considering their full roster and the necessity for the "Citizens" to fight for every point in the Premier League.

In goal, Ederson will remain unchanged, and the quartet of defenders - Guardiol, Ake, Dias, and Walker - will assist him in defense. In midfield, we can expect a quintet consisting of Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, and Silva, with the former acting as the anchor, while star striker Erling Haaland will lead the attacking line.

  • Projected Manchester City lineup:

Ederson - Guardiol, Ake, Dias, Walker - Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Silva - Haaland

As for the projected lineup of Everton, some sources have diverged in opinion regarding one of the positions.

There is no doubt that England international Jordan Pickford will be in goal. In defense, most anticipate Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, and James Tarkowski in the left and central positions, but there are questions about the right flank. According to Sofascore and Fotmob, Seamus Coleman will likely be chosen, while Whoscored and The Mirror favor Nathan Patterson for this position, and according to Besoccer, Ben Godfrey might play there.

In midfield, all sources predict the appearance of Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, and Ashley Young. Leading the attack will be Jack Harrison, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the sole striker.

  • Projected Everton lineup:

Pickford - Mykolenko, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Coleman/Patterson/Godfrey - McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Young - Harrison - Calvert-Lewin

Sofascore

Approximate composition of teams for the match Manchester City – Everon according to Sofascore

Fotmob

Approximate composition of teams for the match Manchester City – Everon according to Fotmob

Whoscored

Approximate composition of teams for the match Manchester City - Everon according to Whoscored
Popular news
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Yesterday, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans Football news Yesterday, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
More news
Latest News
MMA News Today, 05:00 Jack Hermansson - Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 full tournament card Football news Today, 04:44 Aston Villa - Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 04:07 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 24th round Football news Today, 03:36 Pep Guardiola spoke about the timing of Jack Grealish's return after an unpleasant incident Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester City – Everton. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 02:52 Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership Football news Today, 02:25 "It was a good price." Paris Saint-Germain striker about joining the team and the reaction of fans Football news Today, 02:00 The Asian Cup final and the battle for third place at the AFCON. Schedule of main events of the day Basketball news Today, 01:31 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:24 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Sport Predictions
Football Today Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Lens vs Strasbourg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024