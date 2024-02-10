Manchester City – Everton. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today marks the start of the 24th round of the English Premier League. The match that will kick off this matchday will be between the reigning country champions Manchester City, who will host one of the underdogs of the English top flight, Everton, at their home ground.

For the visitors, this match will prove to be quite challenging not only because they will face the team of Holland and De Bruyne but also because the "Citizens" have not suffered any player losses, while Everton will certainly miss the injured Dele Alli and Andre Gomes. The participation of Arnaut Danjuma, Abdoulaye Doucouré, and Amadou Onana also remains questionable.

Many renowned sources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already put forth their assumptions regarding the possible starting lineups of each team. The authoritative British publication The Mirror has also not been left behind.

All the aforementioned sources unanimously agree on Manchester City's starting lineup, which is not surprising considering their full roster and the necessity for the "Citizens" to fight for every point in the Premier League.

In goal, Ederson will remain unchanged, and the quartet of defenders - Guardiol, Ake, Dias, and Walker - will assist him in defense. In midfield, we can expect a quintet consisting of Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, and Silva, with the former acting as the anchor, while star striker Erling Haaland will lead the attacking line.

Projected Manchester City lineup:

Ederson - Guardiol, Ake, Dias, Walker - Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Silva - Haaland

As for the projected lineup of Everton, some sources have diverged in opinion regarding one of the positions.

There is no doubt that England international Jordan Pickford will be in goal. In defense, most anticipate Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, and James Tarkowski in the left and central positions, but there are questions about the right flank. According to Sofascore and Fotmob, Seamus Coleman will likely be chosen, while Whoscored and The Mirror favor Nathan Patterson for this position, and according to Besoccer, Ben Godfrey might play there.

In midfield, all sources predict the appearance of Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, and Ashley Young. Leading the attack will be Jack Harrison, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the sole striker.

Projected Everton lineup:

Pickford - Mykolenko, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Coleman/Patterson/Godfrey - McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Young - Harrison - Calvert-Lewin

Sofascore

Fotmob

Whoscored